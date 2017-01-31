Google's crazy cool offices

17 photos of Google's coolest office setups

Google is often ranked as one of the top tech companies to work for—and with good reason. The company is extraordinarily employee-friendly.

In addition to a great array of benefits and employee perks, Google takes measures to ensure its employees work in extremely unique environments that are designed to foster creativity and out-of-the-box thinking. Additionally, it makes going to work a far more enjoyable experience when there are slides, bikes, basketball courts, ping pong tables and video games to enjoy.

I’ve been lucky enough to have seen three Google offices in the United States, and suffice it to say, they’ve all been incredible experiences. In one office, I even came across a beer tap that had a few high-end beverage choices, not to mention a room dedicated for Googlers who want to get a little bit of band practice in.

As it stands now, Google has offices across the globe, and each one of its major offices has its own unique vibe and design sensibility. That said, we’ve compiled some of the more intriguing photos of Google office photos from around the world. From the insane and creative layout of the company’s Zürich office to a rooftop mini-golf course in Toronto, Google’s offices are anything but boring.