Trump to sign cybersecurity order calling for government-wide review

Order to give department heads more responsibility for the safety of data

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

3127835
Credit: Jette Carr/DOD
Related

President Donald Trump is due to sign an executive order Tuesday that gives each cabinet official more responsibility for the safety of data within their agency.

It will be accompanied by a government-wide review of cybersecurity by the Office of Management and Budget, looking at the technology in place that guards U.S. government systems from cyberattacks, according to a White House official.

The results of that review could lead to a government-wide upgrade of federal cybersecurity systems.

The U.S. government has been hit by hacks in the last few years. The State Department spent months trying to get rid of intruders in its unclassified network and the Office of Personnel Management lost personal information on millions of government workers through a second hack.

Before he signs the executive order, the president is due to meet with cybersecurity experts for an hour-long "listening session," according to the White House press office. The White House has not yet supplied a list of attendees.

A draft of the executive order was posted online. It calls for a review of the nation's cyber vulnerabilities to be completed within 60 days. It also asks for a review of U.S cybersecurity skills and training, including "computer science, mathematics and cybersecurity education from primary through higher education."

Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

