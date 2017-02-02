Internet Hall of Fame making a comeback in 2017

Internet Society, celebrating its 25th anniversary, opens up nomination process for Internet Hall of Fame's Class of 2017

Network World |

Related

The Internet Hall of Fame, a virtual museum celebrating the living history of the Internet, is back seeking a new class of inductees after going quiet for the past couple of years.

A spokeswoman for the Internet Society, which fights the good fight for an open and secure Internet, says "we wanted to take some time to get the inductees more involved in the program and get their insights to make sure it was positioned and well-structured for the long-term. We now have an Advisory Board of inductees who provide leadership on the program’s direction and are responsible for the selection of the next class of inductees. With 2017 as the Internet Society’s 25th anniversary, we felt it was the ideal time to host the next induction ceremony."

The public nominating process for inductees, categorized as pioneers, global connectors and innovators, is open through March 15. The Hall opened in 2012 and inducted its last class in 2014.

About 90 individuals have been inducted into the Hall to date, including Mr. Ethernet, Bob Metcalfe, as well as Web creator Tim Berners-Lee and Radia Perlman of spanning tree protocol fame.

perlman and davies Internet Society

Past Internet Hall of Fame inductees Radia Perlman (spanning tree protocol) and Dai Davies (European Internet mover/shaker)

MORE: Whirlwind tour of computing and telecom's top honors, awards and prizes

Nominations in 2017 are open for:

  • Pioneers who were instrumental in the Internet's evolution;
  • Innovators who made outstanding technological, commercial, regulatory or policy advances;
  • Global Connectors who contributed to the growth, connectivity, and use of the Internet that resulted in global impact.

The next class of inductees will be announced in September.

MORE: Computing conference to celebrate 50 years of Turing Award

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
house fire
Cops use pacemaker data to charge homeowner with arson, insurance fraud

Police called pacemaker data an "excellent investigative tool" that provided "key pieces of evidence"...

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
cisco logo building
Cisco: Faulty clock part could cause failure in some Nexus switches, ISR

Cisco this week issued a notice that faulty clock timing chips in some of its switches, routers and...

ransomware contained container
Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container – a virtual space isolated from the...

31680883964 7e320accea o
Tech companies can no longer avoid politics

As President Trump issues executive orders affecting the tech industry, such as the one on immigration,...

avoiding mistakes
5 common tech hiring mistakes to avoid

The consequences of getting it wrong can be substantial