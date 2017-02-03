6 things software vendors need to know about HIPAA compliance

Know who is responsible for HIPAA compliance

Another challenge accompanying HIPAA compliance may sound simple, but is one that oftentimes goes overlooked - precisely who internally is responsible for compliance? For non-healthcare organizations, a company is unlikely to have a designated in-house role such as a Privacy and Security Officer, and therefore the responsibility often falls on security or operations departments. However, it’s likely that neither of these departments have a full understanding or stake in HIPAA compliance. Regardless of who is taking the reins, it is important that the role is clearly demarcated and that person or department knows what is expected of them. Additionally, it’s critical that they work together with other departments as needed to ensure a well-rounded HIPAA strategy. Case in point - a recent NueMD survey on HIPAA compliance found that 54% of respondents had not yet appointed a Security or Privacy Officer.