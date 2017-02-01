10 IT skills that employers need in 2017

Companies are currently struggling to handle the overflow of data they're generating; everything from user data, customer behavior data, purchasing data as well as sales leads, marketing data and the like, says Zafarino. Professionals who can develop solutions to capture, process, analyze and interpret data will continue to be necessary for an organization's success in 2017. "Every industry, from IT to marketing to finance to policy makers and more are hiring for data analysts that can help them make informed, quantitative decisions," Richardson says.