Today's top stories

Tim Cook: Apple may take legal action over immigration restrictions

Apple is against Trump's executive order.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

tim cook apple ceo
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
Related

After sending an email to employees expressing Apple’s opposition to the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions, Apple CEO Tim Cook is now making a forceful stand.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds,” Cook told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s what makes us special. We ought to pause and really think deeply through that.”

Cook isn’t just vocally opposing the restrictions on refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Apple is also considering legal action. It’s unclear exactly what form that action would take, with Cook telling the WSJ that the company “wants to be constructive and productive.”

The executive order has directly affected Apple employees, who have reached out to Cook to share their stories and make sure Apple leadership is aware of the immigration ban’s real-world impact.

Other tech companies are also considering legal action or have already acted. Amazon is backing a lawsuit against the Trump administration brought by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, announced on Monday.

“This executive order is one we do not support,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in a letter to employees. “Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear. We’ve also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well.”

This story, "Tim Cook: Apple may take legal action over immigration restrictions" was originally published by Macworld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Google offices
Google's crazy cool offices

Google is extraordinarily employee-friendly, and it shows in the design and features in the company’s...

juniper
Juniper battles Cisco, Huawei with new cloud infrastructure software, switches

Helping customers transform their enterprise environments to the cloud is the driving strategy behind...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
20170201 cisco digital building series switch
Now Cisco can even network your building systems

The latest network hardware from Cisco Systems gives new meaning to the words “light switch.” The Cisco...

linux shell
5 rock-solid Linux distros for developers

Developers want power, flexibility, stability, and ease, and these Linux distributions have it all

ultimate guide promo mesh wifi
The ultimate guide to home Wi-Fi mesh

In this guide, we’ll provide you with information about the new systems that are out there, our...

sonicwall ceo bill conner
SonicWall CEO talks of life after Dell spinout

Bill Conner talks about what the Dell spin out means for customers and where SonicWall is focusing its...