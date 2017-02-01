5 things DevOps needs to do to secure containers

Can’t we all get along

Do deepening adoption and broader deployment of container technologies (from the likes of Docker, CoreOS and others) threaten to escalate into the latest skirmish between operations, developers and information security? Certainly, the potential exists to widen the rift, but in fact there is far more common ground than would initially suggest. Containerization introduces new infrastructure that operates dynamically and is open in nature, with more potential for cross-container activity. Containerization presents an almost unprecedented opportunity to embed security into the software delivery pipeline – rather than graft on security checks, container monitoring and policy for access controls as an afterthought.

Aqua’s CTO Amir Jerbi suggests some key things DevOps should know about securing containerized applications.