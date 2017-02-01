What IT security pros are earning in 2017

Continued high demand following a record year of breaches

Last year was a record one for data breaches, with some 1,093 breaches reported. That represented a 40 percent increase over the prior year, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. It is no wonder that information security remains one of the most top-of-mind issues for CIOs, CISOs, and CEOs. The result is continued high demand for IT security pros. “The market for IT security professionals is poised for another strong year,” notes CompTIA Senior Vice President Tim Herbert. “The security job category was one of the faster growing IT occupations during 2016. During the last 90 days, U.S. employers posted nearly 25,000 job openings for security positions.”

With all that demand, pay for information security pros must surely be good. Fortunately, four recent salary studies – “2017 Salary Guide for Technology Professionals” from Robert Half Technology; “Tech Salary Guide 2016-2017” from MONDO; “Where are the Highest Paying Tech Jobs in the US?” from Indeed.com; and “The 50 Best jobs in America” from Glassdoor.com -- will help you assess your potential worth in 2017.