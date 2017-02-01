What IT security pros are earning in 2017

The national salary range above is courtesy of Indeed.com, based on Bureau of Labor statistics. But the Indeed study was focused on the 15 top job markets for IT security specialists, with the number one spot going to Minneapolis.
“Perhaps surprisingly, the highest paid city is not in Silicon Valley or another tech hub, but Minneapolis,” claims job site Indeed in its report “Where are the Highest Paying Tech Jobs in the US?”
Indeed does note, however, that this is the headquarters of retail giant Target, which suffered a much-publicized security breach in late 2013. “Target’s post-breach efforts at attracting top security talent may be reflected in this result. Seattle places second, making it the best-performing of the big four tech hubs—while San Jose performs most poorly, coming in at #10,” says Indeed.