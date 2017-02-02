Opinion

CRM and contact center are on a collision course

CRM and contact center—two industries that have, for the most part, co-existed on the desktop of the contact center agent—are headed for a mashup.

Network World |

CRM and contact center are on a collision course
Credit: NASA via Wikimedia (Public Domain)
Related

The arcs of two industries, customer relationship management (CRM) and contact center, are about to entangle. More descriptively, these two industries are on a collision course. Consequences include exciting new innovations in customer experience and dramatic market-wide change.

Changing times

Propelled in an age of big data and artificial intelligence (AI), CRM is entering the industry’s platinum age. At the same time, contact center is facing disruption as newer communications protocols come to broader acceptance, old guard companies face transitions, and ways of deploying applications—cloud for one—accelerate in adoption.  

+ Also on Network World: How to conquer a CRM monster +

The two industries have existed in the same universe, that of the key ways that customers interact with an enterprise, but for the most part it's as if they have occupied different dimensions. As CRM matured, it was embraced by marketing, sales and service delivery. CRM and contact center would occasionally interact, such as when telephony call controls were added to a CRM screen or when a service call turned into an upselling opportunity. However, true synergies have seldom really gelled.

Origins of contact center and CRM

The arc of the contact center industry originated in the call center where at first only telephone calls were (are still today for many) managed. With the advent of computer telephony integration (CTI), where meta data from incoming telephone calls is used to trigger transactions in desktop applications, the evolution began. 

The call center became the contact center as the idea to have call center agents manage multiple ways to communicate with customers, such email and web chat, began to be introduced as “channels” into desktop tools. The “multi-channel” contact center is typical for the biggest and most sophisticated of centers. Multi-channel is less common for centers where high transaction volumes remain the key driver.

Meanwhile, as database technologies proliferated and the sources of information about customers accumulated, the concept of CRM emerged. Companies found themselves awash in information about customers, their interests, buying preferences, transactional history, service history and other elements of context. Organizations sought ways to put this information into actions. Innovation occurred not only in marketing and other aspects of the enterprise organization as the CRM tool spread. 

By the mid-1990s three other industries were taking advantage of the information explosion attacking other parts of the enterprise value chain. One is enterprise resource planning (ERP), which is aimed at increasing the efficiency of processes involved in sourcing, production and logistics. The others are sales force automation and customer service and support (CSS). I mention these because they play into a consolidation of functions important to the impending CRM/contact center collision.

It’s too much to get into here, but if you are interested, the Graduate School of Business Stanford University has an interesting case study that tells part of the story of how some vendors consolidated many of these functions for into CRM. Follow this link to download a free copy of the paper.

What's happening today

Fast forward to today, and we have a CRM industry that has benefitted from a series of company and technology consolidations and groundbreaking new entrants. The value propositions offered by companies, large and small, span from marketing and sales force automation, to ERP, to CSS, big data analytics, machine learning, AI and others. The spectrum of options available touch enterprise organizations from top to toes. The one function that is notably absent from the list, with relatively few exceptions, remains the contact center.  

There are instances where the two industries have intersected. The CRM/CTI integration mentioned above is one. The two industries also share a deep use of analytics, comprehensive management reporting systems and extensive techniques for resource matching. By and large, though—while applications might co-reside on the plane of desktop—the technologies used in the contact center have remained segregated from CRM. This is changing.

In a recent conversation, Shai Berger, co-founder and CEO of Fonolo, made the point that “the mystique” of real-time communications is fading. Businesses that once protected the voice call as sacrosanct are becoming more willing to let the borders fall.  

CRM is coming to the contact center

The result of all this is that CRM is coming for the contact center. A harbinger is the recently announced alliance between Cisco and Salesforce. More will come, as it only makes sense that there be a single unified platform for managing how a customer experiences an organization—ranging from marketing, to sales, to services, to the contact center, and across the entire customer relationship.

---------------------------------

In a past life, I interviewed the two inventors of CTI, Pat Shafer and Greg Borton, talking about the technology’s origins. You may listen to a podcast of that conversation at the following link: https://goo.gl/iObybn.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Guy Clinch is the principal member of Guy Clinch Consulting. He has more than 30 years of industry experience and has held positions at Avaya, Lucent Technologies and AT&T.

His blog posts represent his own opinions. He does not receive any form of compensation for his posts.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
house fire
Cops use pacemaker data to charge homeowner with arson, insurance fraud

Police called pacemaker data an "excellent investigative tool" that provided "key pieces of evidence"...

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Red wheel barrow filled with money
Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software

Vendors are consolidating their market power in the field of mobile device and app management software,...

hot it skills
10 IT skills that employers need

Here are the IT skills that will be in high demand for 2017.

ransomware contained container
Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container – a virtual space isolated from the...

31680883964 7e320accea o
Tech companies can no longer avoid politics

As President Trump issues executive orders affecting the tech industry, such as the one on immigration,...