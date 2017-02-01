Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off Logitech Professional Presenter R800, Presentation Wireless Presenter with Laser Pointer - Deal Alert

logitech professional presenter
Credit: Amazon
The Logitech Professional Presenter R800, with a brilliant green laser pointer, puts you in complete control of your presentation and makes it easy to direct your audience's attention to specific information from across the room - even on flat panel displays and in brightly lit rooms. To keep you focused on the crowd and not the clock, the Professional Presenter R800 provides an easy-to-set timer with silent, vibrating alerts. When you're moving around the room to engage your audience, at a range of up to 100 feet (30 meters), a reception - level indicator on the LCD keeps you from wandering too far. The intuitive slideshow controls help you find buttons easily by touch, and the compact design allows you to take it with you wherever you go.  

The Logitech Professional Presenter averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,700 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced to $60. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Logitech Professional Presenter R800, Presentation Wireless Presenter with Laser Pointer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

