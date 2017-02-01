Computing conference to celebrate 50 years of Turing Award

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) has announced it will celebrate 50 years of the A.M. Turing Award -- dubbed the "Nobel Prize of Computing -- with a (tech) star-studded conference in San Francisco this summer.

The two-day event, to be held June 23-24, will "explore how computing has evolved and where the field is headed," according to the ACM.

ACM, which boasts of nearly 100,000 computing professional and student members around the world, is calling the event the Celebration of 50 Years of the ACM Turing Award. If you can't attend in person, be aware that a live stream will be available.

The organization says 20 Turing laureates -- including the likes of Vint Cerf, Judea Pearl and Chuck Thacker -- will participate in the event. Attendees can catch panels on subjects such as Deep Neural Networks, Quantum Computing, Augmented Reality and Ethics.

Last year's Turing Award went to the crypto dream team of Whitfield Diffie and Martin Hellman.

The prize, typically announced in March, carries a $1 million prize with financial support provided by Google.