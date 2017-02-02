Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

zeiss lense wipes
Credit: Amazon
Related

Zeiss provides an effective way to clean and preserve valuable optics. Whether used with camera lenses, eyeglasses, sunglasses, telescopes, or spotting scopes, these non-abrasive pre-moistened wipes are safe and effective. These ammonia-free wipes are appropriate for anti-reflective coatings and may also be used to clean laptop, GPS, tablet, or cell phone screens without leaving streaks. Designed for a single use, these wipes come in individual disposable packets.  The wipes are highly rated on Amazon, where it currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 27% to $21.99 for a pack of 400. See the discounted Lens Cleaning Wipes now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes 400 Count

    $21.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
house fire
Cops use pacemaker data to charge homeowner with arson, insurance fraud

Police called pacemaker data an "excellent investigative tool" that provided "key pieces of evidence"...

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
cisco logo building
Cisco: Faulty clock part could cause failure in some Nexus switches, ISR

Cisco this week issued a notice that faulty clock timing chips in some of its switches, routers and...

ransomware contained container
Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container – a virtual space isolated from the...

31680883964 7e320accea o
Tech companies can no longer avoid politics

As President Trump issues executive orders affecting the tech industry, such as the one on immigration,...

avoiding mistakes
5 common tech hiring mistakes to avoid

The consequences of getting it wrong can be substantial