iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Paying a price for cool & an Apple-of-your-eye camera design

While we've all been busy watching for the newest iPhone 8 leaks, Apple has apparently been selling iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones like crazy. With all the buzz about Apple's record-breaking iPhone sales in Q1 of 2017, iPhone 8 rumors had to take a back seat.

But enough about the iPhone 7...

Even More Expensive iPhones

At $650 or $770 for an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, respectively, Apple's smartphones certainly aren't cheap. But Apple might be asking patrons to pay even a bit more for the iPhone 8, if the latest reports can be believed.

Building the phones with what are expected to be energy-efficient wraparound OLED displays that allow for brighter and sharper images could come at a cost to Apple and its customers. The Wall Street Journal, quoting Cowen & Co. analyst Tim Arcuri, suggests that the success that Apple has had with the pricier than usual iPhone 7 Plus means that there is "even more room" for Apple to jack up prices on future smartphones. “They pulled that [pricing] lever like never before” with the 7 Plus, Arcuri is quoted as saying by the WSJ.

Though as 9to5Mac details in a report on fresh data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the iPhone 8 is going to have to be really good and different to get iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and 7 Plus customers to upgrade, given that their phones are only a year or two old.

Among those who might not be sold on a new model just because it has a fancy OLED screen is Forbes contributor Ewan Spence, whose "New iPhone 8 Leak Reveals Apple's Boring Breakthrough" points out that Samsung will have such a screen out months in advance for its next Galaxy device and that Google won't be far behind with its next Pixel phone. Apple's software, processors and other strengths will probably need to take the lead.

2 new iPhone 8 concept designs

You've seen one iPhone 8 concept design video, you've seen them all, right? Nope.

Iskander Utebayev and Ran Avi's "Just iPhone 8" conceives the camera lens being sort of in the middle of the smartphone, in the Apple logo. Now that's a fresh twist.

Separately, ConceptsiPhone has posted a new iPhone 8 and iOS 11 video on YouTube, credited to designer Taheu Bradao, that tries to spin your head with a constantly twirling iPhone featuring rounded edges, a bigger screen and dynamic home button.

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters.

