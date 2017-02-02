Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off Watch Dogs 2, Playstation 4 - Deal Alert

wardogs2 ps4
Credit: Amazon
Explore the birthplace of the tech revolution as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker who has fallen victim to ctOS 2.0's predictive algorithms and accused of a crime he did not commit. In Marcus' quest to shut down ctOS 2.0 for good, hacking is the ultimate weapon. Players can not only hack into the San Francisco Bay Area's infrastructure but also every person and any connected device they possess to trigger unpredictable chains of events in this vast open world. Watch Dogs 2 for the Playstation 4 is currently discounted 50% off its list price on Amazon, so you can pick it up for just $29.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Watch Dogs 2, Playstation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Watch Dogs 2 - PlayStation 4

    $29.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
