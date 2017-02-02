AWS quarterly revenue continues to rise, but growth slows

The cloud platform provider's fourth quarter 2016 revenue passed $3.5B

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

aws logo stock reinvent
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
Related

The rocketship of cloud growth continued at the end of 2016 for Amazon Web Services. The public cloud provider announced Thursday that it brought in a little more than $3.5 billion during the fourth quarter of last year, up 47 percent from the same period in 2015. Quarterly operating income rose 60 percent to $926 million, compared to $580 million during the prior year quarter. 

That's nothing to sneeze at, but AWS's revenue growth was the lowest it has been in the past two years. There are a number of potential explanations for that, including seasonal changes in cloud migrations, and increasing difficulties on Amazon didn't provide an explanation for that, but it likely has to do with AWS's growing revenue base overall.

Continuing growth is a positive sign for AWS, which is locked in tight competition with companies including Microsoft and Google to try and power the next generation of business applications. Amazon said AWS launched 1,019 new features in 2016 as part of that push.

Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud revenue segment brought in $6.9 billion in revenue during the same period. However, that also includes revenue from sources beyond its Azure cloud platform, including licenses for software including Windows Server and SQL Server.

A series of price cuts for AWS services kicked in during the quarter. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said on a conference call with financial analysts that such cuts are "going to be a constant in this business." It's unclear exactly what impact they may have had on the cloud provider's overall financial results. 

Overall, Amazon's fourth quarter revenue was $43.7 billion, up 22 percent from $35.7 billion at the end of 2015. The company's fourth quarter profit was $749 million, compared to $482 million during the prior year quarter. 

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
house fire
Cops use pacemaker data to charge homeowner with arson, insurance fraud

Police called pacemaker data an "excellent investigative tool" that provided "key pieces of evidence"...

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
muslim ban protest
Microsoft asks Trump administration for travel ban exceptions

Microsoft wants the government to allow exemptions to last week's executive order on immigration to...

hot it skills
10 IT skills that employers need

Here are the IT skills that will be in high demand for 2017.

ransomware contained container
Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container – a virtual space isolated from the...

31680883964 7e320accea o
Tech companies can no longer avoid politics

As President Trump issues executive orders affecting the tech industry, such as the one on immigration,...