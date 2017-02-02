AT&T extends NetBond service to secure IoT connections

The VPN service now works with AT&T's Control Center for IoT device management

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20170201-att-san-francisco-store-event-2
Credit: Stephen Lawson
Related

The internet is what made IoT happen, providing a common protocol to take the place of separate, specialized networks. But the public internet itself may not always be the best path between a connected device and the cloud.

Enterprises can now connect cellular IoT devices to back-end systems via NetBond, a private network service from AT&T, instead of the Internet. The NetBond service sets up a VPN (virtual private network) from an edge device to the cloud. It can connect to 16 different public clouds, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, or a private or hybrid cloud.

The carrier announced NetBond for IoT at an event on Wednesday meant to showcase the benefits of AT&T’s software-defined networking. More than one-third of AT&T’s infrastructure is virtualized now, and over half should be by the end of this year, the company said.

Specifically, what AT&T has done is combine NetBond with AT&T’s Control Center IoT services platform, which is an IaaS (infrastructure as a service) for managing connected devices. Control Center is based on IoT provisioning and management technology from Jasper Technologies, which Cisco Systems acquired last year. About 600 AT&T customers use Control Center, AT&T says.

NetBond shields IoT traffic from Internet threats like DDoS attacks and has a portal for controlling things like bandwidth and latency on the links between edge devices and the cloud. It’s designed to make IoT connections more predictable and meet the requirements of applications in areas like manufacturing, health care and city infrastructure.

The offering plays into concerns that enterprises have about IoT, according to GlobalData analyst Peter Jarich. GlobalData surveys show many enterprises hold back from using IoT because of security worries and sometimes get even more concerned after they start working with it, he said.

NetBond for IoT works with devices on AT&T’s network in the U.S. and partner carriers’ systems in other countries. It’s available worldwide.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
house fire
Cops use pacemaker data to charge homeowner with arson, insurance fraud

Police called pacemaker data an "excellent investigative tool" that provided "key pieces of evidence"...

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
internet of things
RSA 2017: The Internet of Things security threat

RSA Conference 2017 will take on the threat posed by the internet of things, something that was...

hot it skills
10 IT skills that employers need

Here are the IT skills that will be in high demand for 2017.

ransomware contained container
Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container – a virtual space isolated from the...

31680883964 7e320accea o
Tech companies can no longer avoid politics

As President Trump issues executive orders affecting the tech industry, such as the one on immigration,...