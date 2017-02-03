Driven by eSports, Micron fast-tracks superfast GDDR6 graphics memory

Micron plans to ship GDDR6 graphics memory this year

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

GDDR5X memory from Micron
Credit: Micron
Related

Micron is rushing to release the latest GDDR6 graphics memory by the end of the year, and eSports is a major driver behind the plans.

The memory company is speeding up the release of GDDR6 to cope with faster PC and console upgrades. GDDR6 will be significantly faster than its predecessor, GDDR5X, which is still reaching GPUs. Micron had originally planned to release GDDR6 next year.

Virtual reality is also driving PC upgrades, but not at the same pace as gaming and eSports, which are forcing faster development of new graphics memory technologies, said Tom Eby, vice president of the computing and networking business unit at Micron.

A projected 500 million people will be eSports fans by the end of the decade. Gaming PCs are now being upgraded every three years, which is faster than the previous five-year cycle.

"There will be more people watching major eSports championships than any other North American professional championship with the exception of the Super Bowl," Eby said.

Over time, GDDR6 will transfer data at 16Gbps (bits per second), making it two times faster than GDDR5, which is used in most GPUs today. It will also be faster than GDDR5X, which had an initial target speed of 12Gbps.

Users will want higher bandwidth and low-latency memory to get better graphics on their PCs and gaming consoles, Eby said.

GDDR memory is targeted at mainstream computing, Eby said. However, it's not yet known when GPUs with GDDR6 will appear.

Micron will make GDDR6 chips and is already making GDDR5X memory. The GDDR5X memory will continue to be used as a low-end graphics memory replacement to GDDR5.

While GDDR is in most GPUs, there are also graphics memory technologies like HBM (high-bandwidth memory), used in AMD's Radeon R9 Fury X and its successor HBM2, which is in Nvidia's Tesla P100. HBM2 is being manufactured in volume by Samsung and SK Hynix but is more expensive than GDDR memory.

GDDR6 could be used in network switches and routers, which in some instances are equipped with GDDR5 memory. The memory technology will also find a place in high-performance computers for machine learning.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cisco logo building
Cisco: Faulty clock part could cause failure in some Nexus switches, ISR

Cisco this week issued a notice that faulty clock timing chips in some of its switches, routers and...

oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
cyber warfare war
How AI is stopping criminal hacking in real time

Almost every day, there’s news about a massive data leak -- a breach at Yahoo that reveals millions of...

ethernet
The Ethernet ecosystem is driven by applications, not speed alone

Diverse applications in new and traditional industry verticals expand the Ethernet family

future tech
Serverless computing’s future is now

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

hot it skills
10 IT skills that employers need

Here are the IT skills that will be in high demand for 2017.