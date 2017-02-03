How to secure Active Directory

Under attack

A report recently released by Microsoft shows the antivirus suite included in Windows 10 detected a 400 percent increase in the number of ransomware encounters from December 2015 to July 2016. These vulnerabilities create opportunities for hackers to access one of the most important applications to an organization, Microsoft Active Directory. If breached its blast radius can be devastating.

Active Directory manages access to nearly every piece of the IT infrastructure from user access, corporate data, and applications to computers, storage, and the network. It is reported that 75 percent of all breaches involved the loss or theft of privileged credentials. Attackers can use stolen administrative access for weeks without detection, resulting in breach costs in the millions. Russell Rice, senior director of product management at Skyport Systems, provides some ways IT organizations can keep privileged credentials for Active Directory safe.