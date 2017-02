Google Senior Product Manager Isaac Hepworth has delivered this Friday diversion dubbed the Executive Order Generator, poking fun at President Trump's early penchant for issuing such rules.

Github

The tool, on Github, lets you create your own executive order, held up by the Commander in Chief, and encourages you to share it on Twitter (one of Hepworth's former employers, by the way).

