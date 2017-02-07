ForeScout extends to offer AWS security visibility

ForeScout is a security company that specializes in giving organizations agentless visibility and control of both traditional and IoT devices connected to the network. That's probably super-interesting if you're a IT security practitioner, but if you're not, you're probably stifling a yawn about now.

But remember, if you will, that the first planned IPO of 2017 -- that of AppDynamics -- got canceled very much at the last minute when the company was acquired by Cisco. So given we're yet to see a 2017 IPO, and that ForeScout is rumored to have confidentially filed its documentation for an IPO recently, anything newsy from ForeScout's HQ gets a little more interesting.

The context of the possible IPO from this unicorn that has raised over $150 million in the almost 20 years since it was founded is too juicy not to mention. And no, that wasn't a typo -- ForeScout was founded in 2000, back in the dark past before many other companies that have already been acquired, IPO'd or have disappeared. The fact that ForeScout has (with the help, it must be added, of some serious investment capital) managed to grow apace for this time -- and gotten to a state where revenue in 2015 was a reported $125 million -- is pretty impressive.

And so, despite being in the arguably boring space of cybersecurity, ForeScout is worth a look. The company detects devices connected to an organization's network, and monitors said devices so that companies can be aware of any potential intrusion onto their network. Net result: The bad actors can be stopped more rapidly. Forewarned is forearmed -- or, in this case, ForeScout is forearmed.

The company is announcing today that it is extending its real-time continuous visibility and control offering across Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployments. If you just gasped a little, I'm not surprised -- this is a company that predates AWS by some years. And it is only now that it's pushing AWS support? Sacre bleu! Especially surprising when you consider that ForeScout counts among its customer base Global 2000 companies and government agencies. It seems that traditional infrastructure is (was) still enough on which to build a sustainable business.

Anyway, this extension of the existing ForeScout platform offers visibility and software-enabled security segmentation on AWS -- which is, of course, the world’s most dominant public cloud. The new ForeScout CounterACT module offers IT and security teams that work within environments spread across both traditional and cloud (AWS) environments, as well as a more holistic view of their endpoint security posture. While AWS offers some good security visibility tools itself, ForeScout's sweet spot is for those organizations that have hybrid infrastructures -- something increasingly common.

If you're not an AWS shop and hence believe that ForeScout can't offer you anything, think again. As the company points out, with the rapid enterprise adoption of public cloud environments, the definition of an "endpoint" has changed. Today's attack surface spans desktops, laptops, notebooks, servers, virtual machines, and both public and private cloud workloads. Providing visibility across all of these attack vectors is increasingly important.

"Security silos created by separate teams managing the campus, data center and cloud made it difficult for the enterprise to access full visibility and control into their workloads -- a problem that is only expected to grow given the proliferation of IP-connected devices," said Michael DeCesare, CEO of ForeScout. "The new ForeScout module for AWS solves this problem while also working with security solutions that have emerged specifically for the cloud, such as identity-as-a-service offerings and cloud access security brokers, ultimately providing greater value to our customers."

So, while many people stifle a yawn whenever cybersecurity is brought up, maybe the timing of this announcement is fortuitous for ForeScout. The rumors of an impending IPO might just get it more attention than what it could have otherwise expected.

