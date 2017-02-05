How to watch the Super Bowl from your iPhone and iPad

Later this afternoon, the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Per usual, the eyes of the world be fixated on what is typically the most watched Television event of the year. What's more, the Super Bowl has historically been where we can check out some of the more creative and jaw-dropping commercial spots. As a quick point of interest, the average cost of a Super Bowl ad this year checks in at a whopping $5 million.

If you happen to be travelling or will be on the go for Super Bowl Sunday, that's no reason for you to miss the big game. Indeed, you can actually watch all of the Football action straight from your iPhone or iPad.

If you happen to be an iPhone owner, you can check out all of the action, live in real time, simply by downloading the FOX Sports GO app which you can check out here. If you want a bit more real estate and are planning to watch the game on your iPad, you can also watch the game for free by going to FoxSportsGo.com.

DirecTV Now subscribers can also check out the action, but notably, the game will only be available in the following markets: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa and Washington, D.C.