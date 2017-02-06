97 companies file brief against Trump’s immigration ban

Apple, Facebook, GitHub, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, PayPal and the Wikimedia Foundation were among 97 companies which filed an amicus brief late Sunday opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration on the grounds that it harms competitiveness and is discriminatory.

The brief was filed in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals late last night, a bump up in the timetable as Bloomberg reported the companies had originally planned to file later this week.

US District Judge James L. Robart ruled against Trump’s order on Friday. That was followed by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejecting the DoJ’s request to stay Judge Robart’s temporary restraining order and immediately reinstate Trump’s order restricting refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The companies wrote in the brief, “Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies.”

The companies argue that Trump’s executive order “represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years—and the Order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation and growth as a result.” It goes on to argue that the order “makes it more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to recruit, hire and retain some of the world’s best employees.”

“America,” the companies argue, “has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants, through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.”

Trump’s travel ban introduced “sudden changes without notice, unclear standards for implementation, and no standards for the exercise of waiver authority. That shift deprives employees and businesses of the predictability they require.”

In short, the companies argue Trump’s order will make it “far more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to hire some of the world’s best talent—and impeded them from competing in the global marketplace. Businesses and employees have little incentive to go through the laborious process of sponsoring or obtaining a visa, and relocating to the United States, if an employee may be unexpectedly halted at the border. Skilled individuals will not wish to immigrate to the country if they may be cut off without warning from their spouses, grandparents, relatives, and friends— they will not pull up roots, incur significant economic risk, and subject their family to considerable uncertainty to immigrate to the United States in the face of this instability.”

The 97 companies behind the brief are:

AdRoll, Aeris Communications, Airbnb, AltSchool, Ancestry.com, Appboy, Apple, AppNexus, Asana, Atlassian, Autodesk, Automattic, Box, Brightcove, Brit Media, CareZone, Castlight Health, Checkr, Chobani Global Holdings, Citrix, Cloudera, Cloudflare, Copia Institute, DocuSign, DoorDash, Dropbox, Dynatrace, eBay, Engine Advocacy, Etsy, Facebook, Fastly, Flipboard, Foursquare, Fuze, General Assembly, GitHub, Glassdoor, Google, GoPro, Harmonic, Hipmunk, Indiegogo, Intel, JAND, Kargo, Kickstarter, KIND, Knotel, Levi Strauss & Co., LinkedIn, Lithium Technologies, Lyft, Mapbox, Maplebear, Marin Software, Medallia, Medium, Meetup, Microsoft, Motivate International, Mozilla, Netflix, Netgear, NewsCred, Patreon, PayPal, Pinterest, Quora, Reddit, Rocket Fuel, SaaStr, Salesforce, Scopely, Shutterstock, Snap, Spokeo, Spotify, Square, Squarespace, Strava, Stripe, SurveyMonkey, TaskRabbit, Tech:NYC, Thumbtack, Turn, Twilio, Twitter, Turn Inc (listed twice), Uber, Via Transportation, Wikimedia Foundation, Workday, Y Combinator, Yelp, and Zynga.