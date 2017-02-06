You'll see right through this iPhone 8 concept design

Release of iPhone 8 with transparent screen is highly unlikely

Network World

You'll see right through this iPhone 8 concept design
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
Designers are really trying to outdo each other in early 2017, pumping out Apple iPhone 8 design concept videos at a rapid pace in advance of an expected iPhone 8 (or iPhone 10 or iPhone X?) release in the fall. The latest to grab attention -- with more than 61K views on Youtube as of this writing -- envisions a transparent smartphone screen.

The design for the iPhone 7 follow-on comes courtesy of Georgy Pashkov via ConceptsiPhone. Featured design elements beyond the transparent screen (with optical sensor) include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and piezeoelectric speaker.

As for the likelihood of a transparent screen on the actual iPhone 8? Highly unlikely, say Apple watchers. Though advances in Harry Potter-like invisibility cloaks are for real.

