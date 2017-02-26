Best iPhone 8 concept design videos of 2017, so far

Apple’s much anticipated 10th anniversary smartphones, possible the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 10, iPhone X or some combination of these, are expected to arrive in the fall of 2017. Creative minds are sharing videos of their design concepts, and who knows, maybe Apple will be inspired? Take a look...

Now you see it

This iPhone 8 design with a transparent screen, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and piezoelectric speaker comes from designer Georgy Pashkov.

Apple of your Eye

Iskander Utebayev and Ran Avi's "Just iPhone 8" conceives the camera lens being sort of in the middle of the smartphone, in the Apple logo. Now that's a fresh twist.

Taking iPhone 8 for a spin

ConceptsiPhone has posted an iPhone 8 and iOS 11 video on YouTube, credited to designer Taheu Bradao, that tries to spin your head with a constantly twirling iPhone featuring rounded edges, a bigger screen and dynamic home button.

Classy design

This iPhone 8 design concept from the Handy Abovergleich website plays it straight and delivers a smartphone render that could easily develop a following. We're talking two 16mp cameras, optical image stabilization and no camera bump. This bezel-free design makes for a large display surface made from an AMOLED panel and incorporating the home button. Iris scanning will be included for super security.

iPhone X?

Imran Taylor on Behance.net serves up a slick vision of what the iPhone X could look like, assuming rumors of its classic iPhone 4 design underpinnings are correct. His concept shows a phone with glass front and back, a liquid metal frame, a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display and a smart connector like you'd find on an iPad. Dual 12mp wide angle and telephoto lens cameras supporting 3D picture taking.

Change is afoot

We ran an article early in 2017 titled"10 years of the iPhone: How Apple changed pretty much everything in the enterprise". Well, here's an iPhone 8 concept video, from EverythingApplePro, titled "iPhone 8 will change everything". So here we go again, I guess...

Feel right at home without home button

Credit Moe Slah's imagination for this iPhone 8 and iOS 11 concept design video, which features a home button-less design, new notification and fingerprint scanning setups, and some very serious background music.

Meet the Adaptive Function Bar

There's not a lot to this video, from Tech Driven Times, but it does serve up an iPhone 8 concept minus a Home Button and plus what's called an Adaptive Function Bar at the bottom.