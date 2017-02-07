Hidden gems: 14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Want a good reason for Python's smashing success as a language? Look no further than its massive collection of libraries, both native and third party. With so many libraries out there, though, it's no surprise some get crowded out and don't quite grab the attention they deserve. Plus, programmers who work exclusively in one domain don't always know about the goodies that may be available to them through libraries created for other kinds of work.

Here are 10 Python libraries you may have overlooked but are definitely worth your attention. It's time to give one of these hidden gems some love.

