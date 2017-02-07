Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

phone call blocker
Credit: Amazon
Related

Just hit the big red "block now" button and say goodbye to robocalls, telemarketer calls, solicitor calls, elections calls, junk faxes or anyone else you'd prefer not to hear from. This small and discreet gadget can also block international and private numbers, as well as full area codes. It has a 1,000 number/area code memory with 200 numbers pre-programmed. The popular gadget averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,350 people on Amazon (73% rate 5 stars -- read recent reviews here), where its original list price is reduced 43% to $79.99. See the discounted 1,200 number call-blocker on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • CPR Call Blocker V202 1200 Number Capacity Block Telemarketer Calls, Solicitor Calls, Junk Faxes

    $79.99 MSRP $139.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cisco logo building
Cisco: Faulty clock part could cause failure in some Nexus switches, ISR

Cisco this week issued a notice that faulty clock timing chips in some of its switches, routers and...

oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa airport arrival
Trump's ban becomes an H-1B fight

The U.S. technology industry warned President Donald Trump that his immigration order will hurt the...

buyers remorse cloud computing
How to prevent cloud buyer’s remorse

Nearly 40% of organizations with public cloud experience have moved at least some of those workloads...

hadoop
DIY vs. fully integrated Hadoop

The trade-offs of building it yourself vs. going with a pre-integrated, out-of-the-box platform

angry broken
IoT product development is broken

The burden of securing connected devices – and responsibility to find fixes when a vulnerability is...