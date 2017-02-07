Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech g602 gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
Related

With up to 250 hours of battery life, G602 redefines the laws of wireless gaming. From the pinpoint accuracy of the exclusive Delta Zero sensor technology to the extra high durability primary switches, you can count on G602 to dominate boss after boss.  

The Logitech G602 gaming mouse averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 2,000 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced to $39.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse with 250 Hour Battery Life

    $39.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
cisco logo building
Cisco: Faulty clock part could cause failure in some Nexus switches, ISR

Cisco this week issued a notice that faulty clock timing chips in some of its switches, routers and...

oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa airport arrival
Trump's ban becomes an H-1B fight

The U.S. technology industry warned President Donald Trump that his immigration order will hurt the...

buyers remorse cloud computing
How to prevent cloud buyer’s remorse

Nearly 40% of organizations with public cloud experience have moved at least some of those workloads...

hadoop
DIY vs. fully integrated Hadoop

The trade-offs of building it yourself vs. going with a pre-integrated, out-of-the-box platform

angry broken
IoT product development is broken

The burden of securing connected devices – and responsibility to find fixes when a vulnerability is...