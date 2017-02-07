New Logitech webcam adds 4K, HDR support

Logitech today announced the BRIO webcam, a high-end device that will include 4K video and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. The $199 camera is available today through Logitech’s e-commerce site, with Amazon and retail channels coming soon.

The 4K sensor also gives the camera a 5x digital zoom capability, which will let users zoom in tight on things in the video frame. Logitech’s RightLight technology offers fixes for users in dim or low light settings, and the HDR support helps users recording in high contrast or backlit rooms (you know, there’s always one of those people on video calls). The camera will also let users select from three fields-of-view – 65% for up-close, face-to-face meetings, 78% to show a larger desk space, and 90% for streamers who want to show things in the background during the recording (or for very small conference rooms).

Videoconferencing support for 4K streaming is still limited (not many services are there yet), but the camera also supports 1080p at 60fps (4K is only 30fps) resolution, 720p resolution and even 480p for users with very limited bandwidth. In addition, the BRIO will also work in facial recognition / authentication scenarios – it’s certified with Windows Hello and KeyLemon (for Mac users). The camera is also certified to work with business applications (Skype for Business, Cisco platforms).

Logitech is marketing this product for both consumers and business users with slightly different names. On the consumer side, the product will be called the Logitech 4K Pro Webcam, and will be aimed at YouTube Live and Facebook Live streamers looking for the highest resolution for their streaming activities. On the business side, it will be called the Logitech BRIO, and will be aimed at vertical industries such as telemedicine, industrial and field service scenarios. Sure, you could use this camera in your office cubicle, too, but at $199 you might need a better reason to give to the accounting department than “I just want to look better in my videoconference.”

I hope to receive one of these cameras for review in the Cool Tools Office Cubicle™, so stay tuned.