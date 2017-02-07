Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

laptop cooling pad
Credit: Amazon
Related

With a thin body and light weight design, the USB-powered Havit HV-F2056 cooling pad allows you to take it wherever you go and cool your laptop anytime you want. Three ultra-quiet fans create a noise-free environment, and a high-quality multi-directional metal mesh provides your laptop with a wear-resistant and stable laptop carrying surface. A built-in dual-USB hub allows for connecting more USB devices. The cooling pad from HAVIT averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,500 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.49 has been reduced 27% to $21.49. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • HAVIT HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Ultra Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans)

    $21.49 MSRP $29.49
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
juniper
Juniper founder, CTO Sindhu cuts role to focus on startup

Founder and current CTO of Juniper Pradeep Sindhu says he will reduce his role at the company to focus...

oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
Mac malware Apple
Mac malware, possibly made in Iran, targets US defense industry

Just because you’re using a Mac doesn’t mean you’re safe from hackers. That’s what two security...

remote work job boards
7 job boards that focus on remote tech jobs

If you want to work wherever you can find Wi-Fi, then check out these seven websites to find your next...

man with online security key
5 signs we're getting our act together on security

Despite all the bad news in information security in 2016, some positive developments may finally shift...

buyers remorse cloud computing
How to prevent cloud buyer’s remorse

Nearly 40% of organizations with public cloud experience have moved at least some of those workloads...