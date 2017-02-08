NASA begins recovery after tornado hits Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans was impacted by a tornado on Tuesday.

3,500 employees were at the facility when a large tornado stuck yesterday, Feb. 7, at 11:25 a.m.; fortunately, only five employees suffered minor injuries. After the tornado, local law enforcement helped employees reach their homes as NASA reported that about 200 parked cars had been damaged.

“Our hearts go out to our employees and the people in New Orleans who have suffered from this serious storm,” said Keith Hefner, director of MAF. “The safety of our team is always our main concern, and we are pleased to report that we’ve identified only minor injuries.”

The facility is closed today as security and emergency operations crews continue to access damage.

The roof was damaged in numerous areas over Michoud’s main manufacturing building, 103. Building 350 and other structures were also damaged. Repairs to Building 103 are a top priority as it houses hardware which needs protected from the elements.

NASA/MAF/Steven Seipel Roof and equipment damage due to tornado touching down at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Michoud has been building and testing hardware for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS). The core stage for SLS is being built at Michoud. In September 2016, NASA showed off completed welding on its 130 feet tall core stage liquid hydrogen tank, “the largest cryogenic fuel tank for a rocket in the world.” At that time, NASA reported, “More than 1.7 miles of welds have been completed for core stage hardware at Michoud.” It was the “largest piece of the core stage that will provide the fuel for the first flight of NASA's new rocket, the Space Launch System, with the Orion spacecraft in 2018.”

NASA explained:

The liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank are part of the core stage -- the “backbone” of the SLS rocket that will stand at more than 200 feet tall. Together, the tanks will hold 733,000 gallons of propellant and feed the vehicle's four RS-25 engines to produce a total of 2 million pounds of thrust.

NASA described (pdf) SLS as “an advanced, heavy-lift launch vehicle that will provide an entirely new capability for science and human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit.” The first flight test, called Exploration Mission-1, “will feature a Block 1 configuration with a 77-ton (70-metricton) lift capacity and carry an uncrewed Orion crew capsule beyond the moon. The next planned evolution of the SLS, Block 1B, would use a more powerful exploration upper stage to enable more ambitious missions and a 105-metric-ton lift capacity.”

The next evolution will feature Block 2, which “would add a pair of advanced solid or liquid propellant boosters to provide a 130-metric-ton (143-ton) lift capacity. In each configuration, SLS will continue to use the same core stage and four RS-25 engines.”

After the tornado, NASA said, “Hardware for NASA’s heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System, and the Orion spacecraft is secure, and no damage from the storm has been identified to hardware or the barge Pegasus docked at Michoud.”

The tornado that impacted Michoud was just one of seven that touched down in Louisiana Tuesday and caused a state of emergency to be declared.

Commercial Spaceflight Federation endorses NASA's SLS

The same day as the tornado, the Commercial Spaceflight Federation (CSF) “sang the praises” of NASA’s SLS.

Alan Stern, the chairman of the board of directors for CSF, said at the 20th Annual Commercial Space Transportation Conference, “The exploration of space for all purposes, including commercial spaceflight, is our interest. And to that end, the CSF is announcing that we see many potential benefits in the development of NASA’s Space Launch System. The SLS can be a resource that benefits commercial spaceflight.”