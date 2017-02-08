Today's top stories

Open source users: It’s time for extreme vetting

Cybersecurity strategist at Red Hat focuses on vetting and open source as part of the supply chain

Open source software is the norm these days rather than the exception. The code is being written in high volumes and turning up in critical applications. While having this code available can offer big benefits, users also must be wary of issues the code can present and implement proper vetting.

Josh Bressers, cybersecurity strategist at Red Hat, emphasized this point during a recent talk with InfoWorld Editor at Large Paul Krill.

