Avaya powers the hockey Mecca: Montreal Canadiens’ Bell Centre

In the sports world there is no team more revered by its city than the Montreal Canadiens. With all due respect to Green Back Packer, New York Yankee or New England Patriots fans, you don’t know the absolute die-hard devotion of a Canadiens supporter. The team has also had an unparalleled level of success in North American sports with 24 Stanley Cup Championships and an equal number of players in the recently released NHL's top 100 players of all time.

The home of this storied franchise is the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal. When one walks into the building, its easy to understand what “Canadiens tradition” means, as there are reminders of the legends who played for this franchise and the promise of future greatness, which is why the fans come out in droves no matter what. Through success and failure, good times and bad, the seats always sell out.

Canadiens Hockey Club Pierre-Eric Belzile, vice president of information and communication technology, Bell Centre and Candiens Hockey Club

How does the Bell Centre provide an experience worthy of the devoted fan? What’s needed is an experience that greatly enhances being in the stadium and impresses the patrons as much as the hockey team does. This can be quite a challenge for any entertainment venue, but the Bell Centre has another challenge: It has only one network professional to manage all of its systems.

This past weekend, my lovely wife, Christine, and I visited the Bell Centre and experienced all it had to offer and watched the home team take on the Washington Capitals. Prior to the game, I got a behind-the scenes tour of the facility by Pierre-Eric Belzile, vice president of information and communication technology for the Bell Centre and Canadiens Hockey Club. As I mentioned earlier, he is the sole individual in charge of network and communications infrastructure and understanding how to use it to improve the fan experience.

Avaya solutions help give fans state-of-the-art experiences

A one-person team is obviously small when it comes to the size of the staff, but the vision is certainly large. Belzile’s vision is for the Bell Centre to offer fans a state-of-the-art, connected experience that is unmatched in the sports world. To accomplish this, Belzile relies heavily on his vendors to provide leading-edge technology to fulfill on this vision. For his needs in communications and network, he turned to Avaya.

The Bell Centre uses the “full stack” of Avaya solutions, including unified communications (UC), call center, as well as wired and wireless networking. The 29-person call center relies heavily on Avaya to fulfill all of its customer interactions, and UC enables workers to communicate with one another more efficiently, but I’m going to focus on the many new services the network is enabling.

The network itself is an Avaya Fabric powered by two VSP 9000s that connect to more than 60 distribution switches all around the rink. These switches connect a wide range of wired devices and more than 500 802.11 AC access points from Avaya.

New services at the Bell Centre

The combined wired and wireless network powers several network services, including the following:

Canadiens Hockey Club

Digital signage. The Bell Centre has upgraded almost all of its signs to digital displays. Every concession stand and fan area has full-HD screens with interactive content that can be managed from a central location. Also, the concourse levels are outfitted with over 100 dual displays, one with a live stream so not one of the 21,000 fans will miss a moment’s action when they are away from their seats. The other screen shows advertising, player profiles and other information. The digital signage solution was provided by Matrox Maevex but relies heavily on the network for multicast capabilities.

The change to the 50/50 raffle has produced staggering results. Prior to the new system, a large 50/50 jackpot was $20,000—$10,000 for the winner and $10,000 for the charity. Now, the average jackpot is about $60,000, with a peak this year of $97,000. The game my wife and I attended had a pot of about $65,000.





How can one person accomplish so much? One of the primary benefits of the Avaya Network Fabric is that the architecture allows for changes to be made at the edge and then quickly propagated across the entire network. Also, because it runs shortest path bridging (SPB), there is no need to run layered protocols, making it operationally very simple.