Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

jbl charge3
Credit: Amazon
Related

JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing. Its high-capacity 6,000mAh battery provides 20 hours of playtime and can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button. Wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers to amplify the listening experience. The Charge 3 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,140 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $180 has been reduced to $123. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker

    $122.49 MSRP $150.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
python hidden gems 14
14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

Mac malware Apple
Mac malware, possibly made in Iran, targets US defense industry

Just because you’re using a Mac doesn’t mean you’re safe from hackers. That’s what two security...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

Shattered shards of broken glass
Busted! 5 myths of digital transformation

Let’s get digital: Serious opportunities await those who can cut through the bull surrounding...

innovation idea
RSAC Innovation Sandbox winners: One year later

With the annual RSA security conference just around the corner, we decided to touch base with the 10...