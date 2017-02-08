sponsored

Cloud for the enterprise

CIO |

Related

Portions of this post were originally posted on the Puppet blog, and are republished here with Puppet's permission.

Enterprise companies turn to the cloud for lots of reasons: to quickly and economically provide development and testing environments; to burst at times of peak customer demand; and to generally be able to make changes faster and more flexibly.

Whatever you think you may need from the cloud — and whatever concerns and reservations you may have — others have been there.

Puppet’s new ebook, Cloud and the Enterprise, outlines the concerns that IT managers have about the cloud, such as security and avoiding vendor lock-in. Puppet customers tell you about how they've addressed these concerns, and the part that Puppet plays.

Magesh Ruthrapathy, VP of IT at 1-800-Flowers.com, explains:

One of our goals is to rapidly build the whole application stack in the cloud — internal or external, or hybrid — and to tear it down and build it back again as and when we need it. How can we do all that, including required customization, without an automation tool like Puppet.

Download Cloud and the Enterprise to hear real-life stories about managing cloud infrastructure, and to get answers to the following questions:

  • How do we design a cloud infrastructure that’s both robust and flexible?
  • How do we manage the cloud with the same policies we enforce for our physical infrastructure? 
  • How do we control security in the cloud?
  • How do we create the right self-service options for development and testing?
  • How do we prevent waste and prevent costs from spiraling skyward?

Shifts in business practices can often be daunting, but moving to the cloud — and through it — doesn’t have to be. Get the ebook and learn to efficiently adopt the cloud for building new applications and scaling existing workloads.

This story, "Cloud for the enterprise" was originally published by CIO.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
python hidden gems 14
14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

Mac malware Apple
Mac malware, possibly made in Iran, targets US defense industry

Just because you’re using a Mac doesn’t mean you’re safe from hackers. That’s what two security...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

Shattered shards of broken glass
Busted! 5 myths of digital transformation

Let’s get digital: Serious opportunities await those who can cut through the bull surrounding...

innovation idea
RSAC Innovation Sandbox winners: One year later

With the annual RSA security conference just around the corner, we decided to touch base with the 10...

remote work job boards
7 job boards that focus on remote tech jobs

If you want to work wherever you can find Wi-Fi, then check out these seven websites to find your next...