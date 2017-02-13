REVIEW: Windows 10 Yoga Book: The good, the bad, the useful

Lenovo has introduced tablets with unique designs over the years, and their latest Yoga Book, released in October, is one of the most intriguing examples. This hybrid device looks like a mini notebook, but it’s technically a tablet with a swing-open digital drawing and writing pad that can capture your handwriting or sketching when you use its included digital pen.

The Yoga Book comes with either Android 6.0 or Windows 10 Home 64-bit installed. Lenovo loaned us the Windows 10 version for review, which we used over the course of several days.

So was this gadget truly useful?