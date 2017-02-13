New LibreOffice release sparks record donations to Document Foundation

Free Microsoft Office rival gets an upgrade

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

New LibreOffice release sparks record donations to Document Foundation
Credit: (credit: Gülşah Köse\The Document Foundation\CC BY-SA 3.0)
Related

The release of version 5.3 of LibreOffice, the free software productivity suite, has pushed the number of donations to the Document Foundation to a record high, according to the group’s co-founder, Italo Vignoli.

“Donations are the key to the life and development of the project,” he wrote in a blog post.

MORE ON NETWORK WORLD: Lessons from the rise and fall of an open source project | Intel now supports Vulkan on Windows 10 PCs

Vignoli’s statistics show that there were 3,937 donations made to the Document Foundation during the first 10 days of February, the highest figure for such a period in the group’s history. He told Network World that the foundation averages $9.50 per donation, which would imply that the group has taken in more than $37,400 since the beginning of February.

Version 5.3 of LibreOffice, released on the first of the month, includes an improved layout engine for more consistent display across different devices, table and cell styles for the Writer and Calc apps, and a host of other improvements designed to make the suite more competitive against rivals like Microsoft Office. It’s also got an experimental new UI option, called Notebook Bar, that is designed to be accessible to users with varying levels of technological expertise.

But the biggest new feature may be the LibreOffice Online source code, enabling users to host their own online instance of the LibreOffice software, a la Google Apps. The idea, according to CIO writer Swapnil Bhartiya, isn’t so much for individual users to roll their own cloud productivity suite, but for ISPs and service providers to have a productivity option to offer their customers.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

pixelated spiral
IDG Contributor Network
Avaya’s Chapter 11 filing sends waves of disruption

Avaya employees, partners and customers already feel the effects of the company’s decision to file for...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
tim cook apple ceo
Tim Cook: Augmented reality is the future, and fake news is ruining everything

Apple's CEO speaks out about the biggest issues facing the tech industry and the world.

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

A handful of free tools can be used to repair most problems on Windows 10 PCs -- and they’re all...

android home camera
10 ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to use

Instead of just sticking your old phone in a drawer or selling it for a pittance, give it a new role.

techie valentines day 7
25 techie Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day gifts offer a techie alternative to the usual flowers, jewelry and candy. ...