Most Americans with knowledge of employer's cybersecurity wouldn't want to be a customer

Today Kaspersky Lab and HackerOne released the report, “Hacking America: Cybersecurity Perception.” Some of its revelations include that most Americans wouldn’t want to be a customer of their employers since they don’t trust their employers to protect their personal data; also, almost half the people surveyed think America is more vulnerable to cyber-espionage/nation-sponsored cyberattacks with Donald Trump as president.

The study, based on answers provided by 5,000 US adults who were surveyed in December 2016, revealed that despite all the cybersecurity news coverage, American consumers and businesses still need a better understanding of cyberthreats and how to protect their personal and sensitive business data online.

A whopping majority of those surveyed, four out of five people, think hackers hack for potential financial gain. Three in five believe hackers hack for an ego boost, with more men than women believing that to be true. More women, however, believed hackers are motivated by “the desire to access personal data/information and hack into people’s accounts.”

Sadly, most people still connect the word “hacker” with “bad guy” as opposed to thinking of “good guy” as in white hat ethical hacking and security researchers. More than half of older Americans believed hackers are up to no good, having nothing but malicious intentions. Yet only 35 percent of the youngest of those surveyed, up to age 24, believed hackers hack with malicious intent.

Here’s an interesting tidbit: 59 percent of respondents from San Francisco, home of the RSA Conference, gave hackers the benefit of the doubt, believing “hackers were motivated by potential personal gain from outsmarting the technology.”

More than half of respondents, 54 percent, said that knowing a company hired hackers to help protect their systems “wouldn’t make a difference to my purchasing decision.” 29 percent of Americans, age 35 to 44, could see the benefit and would be more likely to buy something from a company that hired hackers for security purposes. As the report pointed out, there needs to be more awareness about how good hackers can work with companies to protect US businesses and citizens from cyberattacks and breaches.

While 73 percent of American adults “believe retailers should be responsible for protecting consumer data,” there also needs to be a better understanding that “responsibility of security is a two-way street;” people “must take security into their own hands – starting with learning basic security best practices to protect themselves online and using an internet security solution on all of their personal devices.”

Data for which Americans expect companies to pay ransom demands

When it comes to whether or not a company should pay the ransom demand after a ransomware attack, 39 percent of Americans said they wouldn’t expect a company to pay any ransom if it was hacked. Americans expect companies to pay the ransom for the most important types of personally identifiable information data: employee social security numbers (43%), followed by customer banking details (40%) and employee banking details (39%).

Employees with intimate knowledge of cybersecurity policies wouldn’t want to a be a customer

Most Americans surveyed wouldn’t trust their own employers to protect their personal data. A mere 36% said “they would choose to be a customer of their employer knowing what they know about their company’s cybersecurity program and ability to protect customers from cyber criminals.”

More than half of Millennials believe America is doomed under Trump

The research also showed “that America remains divided, with 44% of U.S. adults believing that under President Donald Trump, North America will be more vulnerable to cyber-espionage or nation-sponsored cyberattacks. Men are slightly less concerned than women (60% vs 52%) about the state of cybersecurity under the new administration.” More than half of millennials, 56 percent, chimed into the America-is-more-vulnerable-with-Trump column.

“This study helps to highlight the ongoing confusion among Americans, both at home and while at work, regarding cybersecurity,” said Ryan Naraine, head of the U.S. Global Research and Analysis Team, Kaspersky Lab. “Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and it’s imperative that the security community, businesses and governments routinely work together to educate Americans on cyber threats. We need to ensure that consumers and organizations are not only educated on the risks, but also know the best solutions for safeguarding sensitive data from cybercriminals.”