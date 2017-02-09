5G wireless goes legit: It has an official logo

3GPP reveals 5G logo for cellular wireless specs, lays down some usage rules

Network World |

5G wireless goes legit: It has an official logo
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

5G wireless is already being hyped by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon as their next-gen tech trials get underway, even though the term is often taken more lightly by industry observers (including us), who tone it down as just a marketing term. The 3GPP (3rd generation partnership project), which oversees cellular communications standards, has now taken a step to further rein in 5G marketing before it really gets out of hand by establishing an official logo for it that comes with some rules.

5G wireless 3GPP

3GPP's official 5G wireless logo

The logo, whose waves borrow from the existing LTE logo, will initially be used on 3GPP 5G specifications from Release 15 onwards. We're talking about initial specs expected to be complete in late 2018 and then 5G Phase 2 specs slated for completion in 2020.

The 3GPP has laid out a set of rules for vendors and partners looking to use the logo for products and services that comply with 3GPP specs. So, we might not be seeing a lot of it anytime too soon.

RELATED: 2016 – the year 5G wireless testing really took off | SNL skit busts on Verizon, 4G/LTE: "An old person's nightmare"

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

group of construction tools blue toned copy space 000008809249
7 free tools every network needs

From device discovery to visibility into systems, networks, and traffic flows, these free open source...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
security code big data cyberespionage DDoS
Windows Trojan hacks into embedded devices to install Mirai

Attackers have started to use Windows and Android malware to hack into embedded devices, dispelling the...

05 cloudiness
Promoting cloud in a risk-averse organization

The United Nations System has a unique attribute which makes moving to the cloud a much greater leap...

techie valentines day 7
25 techie Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day gifts offer a techie alternative to the usual flowers, jewelry and candy.

1 lights
How to handle business continuity in a crisis

IT resilience ensures business continuity in crisis, but only if executed with forethought and...