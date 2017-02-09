iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: The $1K iPhone, early birds & a brand new concept design video

The iPhone could really go back to becoming a status symbol if the latest iPhone 8 rumors prove true.

Grabbing attention this week is a Fast Company article, headlined "Here's why Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone will likely cost more than $1,000," in which a source says the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 is going to be packed with new features. Those include a wraparound OLED display, more memory and possibly 3D sensing technology for security.

(This concern about pricing has been a hot topic of late: See iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup -- Paying the Price for Cool.)

As Boy Genius Report notes, a $1,000 price tag isn't a stretch when you consider a high-end iPhone 7 Plus costs you that when you fold in taxes: "If the entry price of the iPhone 8 is above $1,000, that implies that a version with extra storage will come in a couple hundred more than that, which means you’re starting to spend more on an iPhone than you would on a MacBook."

While consumers might balk at the higher price, investors would be joyful if people buy into a new and more expensive iPhone, says 9to5Mac: "You also have to consider Apple’s need to satisfy investors. Adding a higher tier iPhone price means that the average selling price of the device will increase further, something that would greatly please Apple’s investors."

Still, the phone is going to really need to be great, or as The Verge's Walter Mossberg stated this week, "They [Apple] need a spectacular iPhone release this year."

Hurry, hurry

If people really are going to start gobbling up $1,000 smartphones, Apple wants to put them in customers' hands sooner than later, the thinking goes.

Barron's Tech Trader Daily cites information from BlueFin Research Partners, which says: "The most intriguing data points that we have uncovered suggests that AAPL is ramping the next generation iPhones earlier than historical norms, although we have no indication that there has been any change in release plans for the iPhone 8/X. Builds have been pulled in a few months while aggregate next generation forecasts have increased 10% from last month to 122M. Additionally, AAPL has adjusted iPhone 7, 7 Plus, and SE production downward in preparation for the next generation launch."

Apple is also said to be tripling production early on.

There's no evidence yet that Apple would go away from its usual September announcement schedule for new iPhones, but rather, the idea is that Apple would really be able to satisfy demand from the get-go once the phones are announced.

Feel right at home without home button

Credit Moe Slah's imagination for this iPhone 8 and iOS 11 concept design video, which features a home button-less design, new notification and fingerprint scanning setups, and some very serious background music.