iPhone 8 to boast wireless charging, analyst says

iPhone 8 to boast wireless charging, analyst says
Credit: Flickr/Jesse Wagstaff
The iPhone 8, and whatever other new smartphones Apple debuts in 2017, are all expected to come with wireless charging capabilities, according to a prominent Apple watcher.

MacRumors cites KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claims that three expected phones from Apple this year will all feature wireless charging. "Kuo said wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, so he expects the rumored iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with 'additional graphite sheet lamination' in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating," MacRumors states.

Rumors of wireless charging coming to the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 7s or whatever Apple delivers this year have been up and down for months. In fact, in January one research firm threw some cold water on the idea that Apple might go with wireless charging that can work across a room in favor of its own inductive charging technology that would require placing the phone on a mat.

The addition of built-in wireless charging could be a factor in pumping up the possible cost of the next flagship iPhone, an anticipated 5.8-inch device with a wraparound OLED display that some say could cost $1,000.

Apple is expected to unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone in September.

