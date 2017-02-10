A real sweetheart deal for Microsoft Build tickets

Microsoft Subnet An independent Microsoft community View more
Tickets for Microsoft Build 2017 on sale Feb. 14

Tickets for the Microsoft Build 2017, this year's edition of the annual developers' confab, will go on sale at noon EST/9am PST on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

If you're interested in going, you should register for a shot at tickets at this Microsoft website. Tickets sold out in about a minute last year. 

It's not clear how much tickets will cost, but at last year's event in San Francisco, the face value was over $2,000.

In a blog post about Build 2017, Microsoft EVP of the Cloud and Enterprise Group Scott Guthrie says this year's gathering in Seattle from May 10-12 is expected to attract more than 5,000 developers, plus millions more via live stream. 

That's the week before Google brings together developers for a conference of its own in Mountain View dubbed I/O that's become about the toughest ticket to get in the tech industry in recent years. You need to preregister to apply for the chance to get Google I/O tickets between Feb. 22-27. (Apple has yet to reveal ticket or general info on its annual Worldwide Developers' Conference, the other hottest tech ticket around, but the event is expected to take place in June.)

As for Build 2017, Guthrie teased the release of Visual Studio 2017 coming on March 7 -- so that will likely be a topic of discussion at the conference. Mixed-reality experiences, intelligent cloud apps, mobile advances and artificial intelligence. Last year, super-smart bot butlers and Windows futures were featured at Build.

