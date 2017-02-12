How to watch the Grammy Awards on your iPhone or iPad

This Sunday, Feb. 12 will be a huge night for horror on TV: AMC's The Walking Dead returns at 9PM EST after its mid-season hiatus and the 59th Grammy Awards program in all its self-congratulatory glory kicks off at 8PM EST from Los Angeles. (Though I suppose last Sunday was an even bigger night of horror for those rooting against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl...)

Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Drake and Sturgill Simpson are all looking to win Record of the Year, while Chuck D, Jack White and Kelly Clarkson will be among performers during the Grammy show. Ample attention will no doubt be given as well to honoring the many famous musicians, such as Prince and David Bowie, who died last year. Late night talk show host and carpool karaoke crooner James Corden emcees the program.

If you're truly a glutton for punishment, you can tune in early for The Grammys on your desktop or mobile device, starting at noon EST on Sunday at live.grammy.com, where you can check out red carpet action and behind-the-scenes activities, such as celebs getting their hair done. You can choose from multiple camera angles and use the site as a second screen experience while viewing the award ceremony itself. The fashion focus really starts at 3pm EST.

If you want to stream the Grammy ceremony live, legally, you need to subscribe to CBS All Access, which costs $6 a month with limited commercials and $10 monthly with no commercials. However, you can also try a week free right now if you want to just watch The Grammys. The live stream starts at 8pm EST.

CBS warns that it costs an extra dollar for limited commercials and an extra two dollars for commercial free when you subscribe via iTunes rather than directly through cbs.com/allaccess.

You can access CBS All Access as an app on Apple and Android devices, as well as via Windows 10/Xbox, Fire TV and more.