Ford to pump $1B into AI for driverless cars

Former Google and Uber engineers will work with Ford on a system for 2021

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

ric pa autonomous fusion
Credit: Ford
Related

Ford plans to spend US$1 billion over the next five years on the development of an artificial intelligence system for driverless cars.

Ford will investment the money in Argo AI, a start-up founded by former leaders from Google and Uber's self-driving car research units, and they will work toward the goal of a system that's ready for deployment in 2021.

The research will be focused on a virtual driver system capable of operating at what's called "SAE level 4." It's one of five levels defined for self-driving cars and specifically describes an autonomous car that's capable of completely controlling the vehicle in almost any condition. After it has been engaged, drivers do not need to pay attention to the driving.

It's a step more advanced that many of today's demonstration systems, which still require driver control in many situations, and one step down from full automation.

Ford has already said that it's hoping to have a level-4 commercial vehicle ready for sale in 2021.

Argo AI is based in Pittsburgh and was recently founded by Bryan Salesky, who headed hardware development at Waymo, Google's self-driving car unit, and Peter Rander, who was an engineer at Uber's autonomous car research project.

Like other auto makers, Ford has already begun researching autonomous driving technology, but Friday's announcement, which also makes Ford majority shareholder in Argo AI, goes beyond the company's own cars.

Ford said the technology could be licensed to other companies looking at autonomous technology. That's a departure from much of the driverless car research to date, which has been focused on the company's own vehicles.

Argo AI will have about 200 employees working on the project once it gets up and going.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

rtx2vhj7
NASA has a shadow IT problem

It not often enterprises get direct evidence of a shadow IT operation but a recent audit of NASA’s IT...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
00 predictions title
Attorneys predict a demanding year for IT outsourcing customers

Global politics, data demands and rapidly advancing technology needs will make 2017 a time of critical...

01 boring
7 tips for better security awareness training

At their worst, security awareness training sessions are boring wastes of time, both for employees and...

11 clouds
Cloud monitoring: Users review 5 top tools

These are boom times for cloud computing, but corporate IT departments still need to monitor those...

net neutrality now
The end of net neutrality is near

The new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is committed to killing net neutrality. What will that mean in practice...