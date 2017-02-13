Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

anker flashlight
Credit: Amazon
Related

The high-performance Cree LED XM-L2 chip delivers 50,000 hours of intense brightness at a true 1300 lumens. Sweep bright light beyond the length of two football fields. The Anker Bolder torch has a full range of light modes for every situation: a powerful high-beam, balanced medium-beam, energy-saving & less dazzling low-beam, high-visibility strobe, and emergency SOS. It's rechargeable battery generates 6 hours of undiminishing light on a charge. It's body is constructed of professional durable materials, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 people on Amazon (84% rate a full 5 -- see reviews here), its $112 list price is reduced 57% to just $47.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Anker Bolder LC130 LED Flashlight

    $47.99 MSRP $112.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

rtx2vhj7
NASA has a shadow IT problem

It not often enterprises get direct evidence of a shadow IT operation but a recent audit of NASA’s IT...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Lenovo yogabook
REVIEW: Windows 10 Yoga Book: The good, the bad, the useful

Lenovo has introduced tablets with unique designs over the years, and their latest Yoga Book, released...

cyberattack
6 ways to launch a targeted cyberattack

01 boring
7 tips for better security awareness training

At their worst, security awareness training sessions are boring wastes of time, both for employees and...

11 clouds
Cloud monitoring: Users review 5 top tools

These are boom times for cloud computing, but corporate IT departments still need to monitor those...