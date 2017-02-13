Apple stock: Shares of AAPL close at new all-time high

Bolstered by a new Goldman Sachs research note which put a target price of $150 on AAPL, shares of the Cupertio-based company opened strong today and closed at $133.29. In turn, shares of Apple reached a new all-time closing high today, besting the previous high of $132.54 which the company hit back in May of 2015.

The Goldman Sachs research note aside, investors seem to be unusually optimistic about Apple's future prospects, primarily due to the impending iPhone 8 which already has all the trappings of huge record-breaking release. Based on recent reports, it appears that the iPhone 8 will eliminate the iPhone's traditional top and bottom bezels and will instead feature a completely edgeless OLED display. Additionally, there are rumors that the iPhone 8 will introduce some new augmented reality features while delivering a huge leap forward in battery life.

All that said, it's perhaps not too surprising that Apple will reportedly price its flagship iPhone 8 model at $1,000.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

