Chips coming by June will herald the next generation of Wi-Fi

Qualcomm is getting ready to ship sample chips for IEEE 802.11ax, promising higher speed and efficiency

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20160224 stock mwc qualcomm booth sign 100647708 orig
Credit: Stephen Lawson
Related

Qualcomm will start shipping sample chips for the next generation of Wi-Fi by June, helping device and network vendors develop products that might quadruple users’ speeds and lengthen battery life.

The new silicon uses an early version of IEEE 802.11ax, a specification designed to make wireless LANs more efficient and increase their performance as a result. The formal standard isn’t expected to be signed off until late next year, but it’s common for some components using a new standard to ship before that step takes place.

This is the next generation of Wi-Fi after 802.11ac, which is already capable of gigabit speeds with the right features and conditions. That technology is still finding its way into consumers’ devices and corporate and service-provider networks.

The new 802.11ax standard builds on some of 11ac’s tricks and adds some of its own. It’s designed to give better performance in tough situations people encounter in the real world, such as environments with many competing Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi is likely to coexist with – and participate in – an increasingly complex radio environment as advanced LTE and then 5G are deployed.

The specification includes using multiple antennas to send as many as 12 streams of data at the same time. But it also uses technologies from the cellular world, including traffic scheduling, which gets devices on and off the network efficiently so they don’t have to contend with each other as much.

This can help cut the power consumption of Wi-Fi by as much as two-thirds, Qualcomm says. Even users with current 11ac and older 11n devices should see better performance when they use an 11ax network, according to the company.

Qualcomm called its new product line an end-to-end portfolio because it includes silicon for both ends of a client-to-network connection. The IPQ8074 is an integrated SoC (system on chip) for enterprise access points, service-provider gateways and home Wi-Fi routers. It has four times the capacity of an 11ac part and includes features to cover a wider area and ease harmful interference in areas with many overlapping access points, Qualcomm said.

The QCA6290 is an SoC for Wi-Fi devices. It can use both the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz bands at the same time for peak speeds up to 1.8Gbps, the company said. It’s designed for uses that include 4K Ultra HD video streaming and videoconferencing and in-car Wi-Fi with multiple video streams.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

pixelated spiral
IDG Contributor Network
Avaya’s Chapter 11 filing sends waves of disruption

Avaya employees, partners and customers already feel the effects of the company’s decision to file for...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
rtr1lj5c
Cisco, competitors infiltrate Avaya customer doubts

It is not surprising that Cisco, Mitel and others are targeting Avaya’s customers as the networking...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

A handful of free tools can be used to repair most problems on Windows 10 PCs -- and they’re all...

android home camera
10 ways to put your old Android phone or tablet to use

Instead of just sticking your old phone in a drawer or selling it for a pittance, give it a new role.

techie valentines day 7
25 techie Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day gifts offer a techie alternative to the usual flowers, jewelry and candy. ...