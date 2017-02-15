AARP award program to honor innovation in caregiving

Nominees sought for AARP Innovation Champion Awards

|

News Editor, Network World |

AARP
Credit: AARP
Related

The AARP, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Americans over 50 years of age, has launched its search for nominees for its Innovation Champion Awards to recognize providers of technology-powered products and services that focus on caregivers.

Submissions will be accepted in six categories: daily essential activities; caregiver quality of life; health and safety awareness; care coordination; social well-being; and transition support. AARP judges will select five finalists in each category, then invite the public to select winners. 

MORE: Cisco names winners of Innovate Everywhere Challenge

Finalists will receive consulting services, assorted publicity and might be invited to participate in an AARP startup lab. The grand prize winner's take will include a trip for two company representatives to Washington, D.C. to tour AARP's Innovation Lab and a cash prize of $10K.

Entries will be judged on criteria such as whether the offering caters to all age groups, whether the design challenges the status quo and whether the innovation raises the bar on safety.

Submissions will be accepted until April 15 and winners will be announced in June. Individuals may nominate themselves, other individuals or companies/organizations. There is no fee to enter.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
iot network
University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT

The university's hijacked vending machines and 5,000 other IoT devices were making seafood-related DNS...

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
internet of things
6 Internet of Things companies to watch

A fresh round-up of venture-backed Internet of Things startups with a focus on enterprise IT.

01 intro crowd conference
Hot products at RSA 2017

RSA, the world’s largest security conference, is underway this week in San Francisco with attendees...

valentine hero
How White Hat hackers do bad things for good reasons

Some companies are love struck with social engineering. White hat hackers are used to poke holes in...

computer frustration man
8 tech dangers every novice can avoid with these tips

Tech novices are easy targets for malware, phishing, and sleazy salespeople. Protect the novices you...