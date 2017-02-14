Heartbreaking hacks

ILOVEYOU

Back in the year 2000, the ILOVEYOU worm was one of the earliest examples of affection-themed attacks. The worm spread in the form of an email message with an attachment titled “LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU.txt.vbs.” When the victim opened the attachment, a Visual Basic script executed, which overwrote random files on the local machine and sent a copy of itself to all the victim’s Microsoft Outlook contacts.

The ILOVEYOU worm was estimated to have infected 10 percent of all internet-connected computers worldwide during its time. Damage estimates from the worm, including cost of cleanup, range from $10 billion to $15 billion. Now that’s heartbreaking.