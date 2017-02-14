Christian Slater wants you to check your printer security

In IT circles, actor Christian Slater is known for the very popular USA Network show "Mr. Robot", so fans of that show might like watching him in this short film, sponsored/created by HP. The film, titled "The Wolf", showcases the security vulnerabilities found at companies through the connected office printer.

It’s certainly a clever way to get people to think about printer security, especially as more of them become connected not only to the office network, but the Internet. Plus, Slater is really good here.

Enjoy!