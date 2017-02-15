Manufacturer tools up virtualized network functions

Moving fast is a fundamental requirement in today’s business environment; flexibility and responsiveness are essential. New Zealand manufacturer Fisher & Paykel is leveraging new networking technologies to help it keep up with market changes.

“We have large manufacturing sites in five countries; we sell in over 50; and distribute around the world,” says Jon White, general manager of IT for Fisher & Paykel, which has been manufacturing high quality appliances since 1934.

“Technology helps us where we have distributed design centers, so we can allow people to collaborate on designs, and also make sure we that we reduce costs,” says White.

Multiple network functions on single device

The company is using AT&T’s FlexWare solution to take advantage of virtualized network functions. A single AT&T FlexWare Device can run multiple AT&T-certified virtual functions from best-of-breed vendors.

Currently available as FlexWare Applications are virtual routers from Cisco and Juniper, virtual security from Fortinet, and virtual WAN acceleration from Riverbed. AT&T also announced last October that it was adding Palo Alto Network’s security as a FlexWare Application.

“FlexWare devices allow us to dial up functions on demand, which is really important to us when we have sites that may only appear for a couple of months,” says White. “Having multiple functions on one device enables us to turn those on and off as we need.”

Simpler alternative

NFV technology provides a simpler alternative to buying, configuring, and testing individual proprietary network appliances. In traditional networks, specific functions require specialized hardware, typically proprietary, usually from different vendors. When changes are required, they need to be made manually, box-by-box, often across geographies, which is time consuming and prone to human error.

AT&T FlexWare Devices are AT&T branded industry-standard x86 servers that eliminate the need for stacks of proprietary appliances. That saves time and costs involved in installing, configuring, and testing, and reduces the need for specialized IT skillsets. FlexWare Applications can be added or replaced without having to change the hardware.

“The [AT&T] solution enables us to be much more flexible in deploying our networking sites around the world because it enables us to reduce the hardware on site and reduce the cost of running those sites,” White explains.

Simplifying network infrastructure

Designed and deployed on the AT&T Integrated Cloud platform, FlexWare leverages Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) technologies to simplify network infrastructure while potentially lowering capital investments.

SDN and NFV provide the flexibility and scalability of network solutions that today’s agile enterprises need to optimize assets and empower collaboration as they seek to be everywhere where opportunity arises and customers need to be engaged.

Enterprises typically must absorb or outsource a huge burden of installing, configuring, and running WAN hardware that includes switches, routers, load balancers, VPNs, accelerators and firewalls – essentially a separate device for each core network function. NFV alleviates that burden by emulating those functions in software, relying on standard, off-the-shelf hardware

“The AT&T FlexWare really ‘checked the box’ for us on future proofing our rollout and also minimizing the cost as we go forward,” says White.

